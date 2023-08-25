Saturday
Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Old Time Medicine Shows — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., R.D. Hubbard House; free.
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., pianist Garrett Steinberg
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz
Kip Moore concert — 8 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre; tickets start at $40.50; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events/kip-moore.
Sunday
Lady Slipper Doll Club 50th anniversary show and sale — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courtyard Mankato by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road; $6 for ages 12 and older.
Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.