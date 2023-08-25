Broom demo (web only)

A Le Sueur Pioneer Power Show volunteer demonstrates how equipment was used at Mankato Broom Company when the business was in operation. The equipment from Rudolph Backhertz’s broom factory in Mankato was donated to Pioneer Power in 1985.

 Courtesy Le Sueur Pioneer Power Association

Saturday

Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

Old Time Medicine Shows — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., R.D. Hubbard House; free.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., pianist Garrett Steinberg

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 6 p.m., Jam Boyz

Kip Moore concert — 8 p.m., Vetter Amphitheatre; tickets start at $40.50; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/events-and-tickets/events/kip-moore.

Sunday

Lady Slipper Doll Club 50th anniversary show and sale — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courtyard Mankato by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road; $6 for ages 12 and older.

Pioneer Power 50th anniversary show — 7 a.m., 6 miles east of Le Sueur near County Road 26 at 34605 265th Ave.; $10 admission fee allows entry throughout the event. No admission fee for youths ages 13 and younger.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger.

