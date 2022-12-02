KiwanisHoliday Lights (web only)

People stroll through a tunnel of lights in the Kiwanis Holiday Lights display at Sibley Park in 2021.

 Photos by John Cross, special to the Free Press

Saturday

Betsy-Tacy Society’s Victorian Christmas — 1–4 p.m., at Betsy-Tacy Houses, 332 Center St., and 333 Center St; no admission fee.

Maverick Holiday Carnival — 1:30-3:30 p.m., Minnesota State University's Centennial Student Union Ballroom; no admission fee.

Bells on Belgrade — 2 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato; 6:30 p.m., Winter Wonderland Parade.

MSU fall dance concert — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, $9 ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Christmas at the Hubbard House self-guided tours — 3-7 p.m. 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Arli-Dazzle Parade — 5:30 p.m., Arlington.

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz aka The Old Guy and the Kid

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Sunday

Fair Trade bazaar — 10:30 a.m. to noon, Bethlehem Lutheran, 720 S. Second St., Mankato.

Christmas at the Hubbard House self-guided tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; tickets must be purchased in advance and cost $10/adults, $7/BECHS members, $5/children 5-17; blueearthcountyhistory.com.

MSU fall student dance showcase — 2 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Earley Center for Performing Arts. Admission $5.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park; www.kiwanisholidaylights.com.

 

 

