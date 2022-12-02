Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Windy. Snow showers this evening. The becoming mostly clear later. Low 4F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..

Tonight

Windy. Snow showers this evening. The becoming mostly clear later. Low 4F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Chance of snow 90%. Snow accumulations less than one inch. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph.