Saturday
Blues on Belgrade — 2-11 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; www.facebook.com/people/Blues-on-Belgrade/100054284959304.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Musical: “Cinderella” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
The Fillin’ Station Coffeehouse — 2 p.m., Craig Groe
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Music by Melissa
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Shoreland Country Club, St. Peter — 7 p.m., Mark Braun with guest guitarist Forrest Kunkel
Sunday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Musical: “Cinderella” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $25 at door, $5 age 12 and younger; statestreetnewulm.org.
