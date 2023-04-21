Saturday
Earth Day Festival — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Minnesota State University’s Schellberg Gym and nearby courtyard; no admission fee.
Styrofoam recycling event — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., public works center, 501 S. Victory Drive; no disposal fee; one carload limit.
National Prescription Drug Take Back Day — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Public Safety Center, 710 S. Front St.; city staff to collect unneeded prescriptions outside the center.
Brown County Historical Society used book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway, New Ulm.
Pages Past Bookstore used book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Free Park Day — Minnesota state parks and recreation areas; vehicle permit requirement waived; www.dnr.state.mn.us.
Wounded Warrior vs Law Enforcement Officers exhibition hockey game — 2:15 p.m., All Seasons Arena. Proceeds distributed to families of wounded military veterans; Warriors vs. Leo’s exhibition game on Facebook.com.
Student production “The Mouse that Roared” — 2 and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School Auditorium. Tickets: $10 for adults; and $8 for students; VIP Gold Card accepted for ages 62 and older.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra season final concert: “Towering Triumph” — 7 p.m., Christ Chapel, Gustavus Adolphus College; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.
Student production: “The Plot ... Like Gravy, Thickens” — 7 p.m., Mankato West High School Auditorium; tickets: $10, adults; $8 students.
Bethany Lutheran College production: “The Game of Love and Chance” — 7:30 p.m., Sigurd K. Lee Theater; $12; blc.edu/arts/theatre/box-office.
MSU production: “The Language Archive” — 7:30 p.m., MSU, Andreas Theatre at the Earley Center for Performing Arts; $10, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths younger than age 16; MSUTheatre.com.
Sunday
Mankato Children’s Chorus Spring concert — 2 p.m., Christ Chapel; Gustavus Adolphus College; tickets: $12, adults; discount tickets for youths and senior citizens; www.mankatochildrenschorus.org.
Musicorum Spring concert — 3 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; general admission $15, discount tickets for students.
