Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

Archery in the Parks program — 10 a.m. to noon, Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

Bell tower dedication — 1 p.m. , historic Ottawa Methodist Stone Church, 39024 Whittier St., Le Sueur.

Nature hike — 3 p.m., Flandrau State Park, 1300 Summit Ave., New Ulm; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

Minnesota State Parks program — 7 p.m., Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.

Highland Summer Theatre production: “Barefoot in the Park” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., The Lost Walleye Orchestra

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

The Wine Cafe — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz

Sunday

Hilltop Happenings — 4 p.m., Hilltop Hall, 206 N. First St., Montgomery; www.HilltopHall.wordpress.com.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., EZ Trio

