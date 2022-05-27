Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
Archery in the Parks program — 10 a.m. to noon, Fort Ridgely State Park, 6 miles south of Fairfax; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Bell tower dedication — 1 p.m. , historic Ottawa Methodist Stone Church, 39024 Whittier St., Le Sueur.
Nature hike — 3 p.m., Flandrau State Park, 1300 Summit Ave., New Ulm; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Minnesota State Parks program — 7 p.m., Minneopa State Park, 5 miles west of Mankato; for more information, call 384-8890 or email a request to: scott.kudelka@state.mn.us.
Highland Summer Theatre production: “Barefoot in the Park” — 7:30 p.m., Minnesota State University Earley Center for Performing Arts; tickets: $17 and $15; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., The Lost Walleye Orchestra
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
The Wine Cafe — 6 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Sunday
Hilltop Happenings — 4 p.m., Hilltop Hall, 206 N. First St., Montgomery; www.HilltopHall.wordpress.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., EZ Trio
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.