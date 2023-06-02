Saturday
Annual plant sale/BENCHS fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, 1250 North River Drive.
Shred Day — 9-11 a.m., both Minnesota Valley Credit Union locations, 1640 Adams St. and 100 Memorial View Court; members of the public may bring up to two boxes of unwanted papers to be shredded.
HOPEning Weekend schedule — 9 a.m., nature walk, route begins at Messiah Lutheran Church, 1706 Lee Blvd.; 9:30 a.m., Lor Ray Drive cleanup walk; 10 a.m., bike ride through North Mankato Prairie Loop.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Circle Inn, North Mankato — 7 p.m., The Spoon Cherries Band
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Paperbacks featuring Laura Karels and Sven Olson
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.