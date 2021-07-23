Antique Automobile Club logo

Saturday

Antique Automobile Club of America car show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; no admission fee.

Blues on Belgrade — Noon to 11 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato.

Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.

87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.

Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.

Truman Days — www.facebook.com/TrumanDaysMN.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Cabaret la Ruse

Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Stacy K and Poor Lemur

Sunday

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.

Music

Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 11 a.m., Captain Gravitone and String Theory

Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

