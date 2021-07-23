Saturday
Antique Automobile Club of America car show — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Brown County Fairgrounds, 1201 N. State St., New Ulm; no admission fee.
Blues on Belgrade — Noon to 11 p.m., Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato.
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.
Truman Days — www.facebook.com/TrumanDaysMN.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Music
Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Cabaret la Ruse
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Stacy K and Poor Lemur
Sunday
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Musical: “Little Shop of Horrors” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org.
Blue Earth County Fair — Garden City; www.blueearthcountyfair.org.
87th annual Kolacky Days — Montgomery; www.montgomerymn.org.
Paddlefish Days — Madison Lake; www.paddlefishdays.com.
Truman Days — www.facebook.com/TrumanDaysMN.
Music
Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 11 a.m., Captain Gravitone and String Theory
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.