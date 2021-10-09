North Mankato Farmers' Market (web only)

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Mankato Area Lions Diabetes Rally registration — 8:45 a.m., WOW!Zone, Mankato; walk begins 9:30 a.m.

Makers Fair — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; admission $1 per adult.

History Fest — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 20002 Hawkeye Lane; $6 per person over age 4.

Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m., Bethelem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; guest speaker: woodcarver Orin Quist.

Used book sale — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.

Blue Earth County Library System Fall Author Series guest speaker Joe Kimball — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library auditorium; no admission fee.

Schell’s Brewery Oktoberfest — 10:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.; $10, no advance sales; newulm.com/visitors-community/things-to-do/festivals/oktoberfest-3.

Community film showing: “Dakota 38” — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.: Mankato Indigenous People’s Day Committee.

Discussion by Joe Kimball, author of book about Congdon murders — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library auditorium, 100 Main St.

Reception for artists Noel VanTol and Shelley Caldwell — 7-9 p.m., Carnegie Art Center, 120 S. Broad St.

MSU production: “Good for Otto” — 2 p.m. and 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theater, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MSUTheatre.com.

”Over the River and Through the Woods” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater, New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org/over-the-river-and-through-the-woods-2.

Zack Hammond Comedy — 7 p.m., The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm; tickets, $10 (non-members), $7 for members; no admission fee for college students; thegrandnewulm.com/ticketed-events.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Tim Waters and Dave Pengra

The Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 7 p.m., Gary Schulte

Coffee Hag — 5 p.m, Ian Hilmer

Sunday

Mankato River Ramble starting point — 8 a.m., Land of Memories Park, 100 Amos Owen Lane; bikemn.org/all-events/mankato-river-ramble.

Used book sale — 8-11:30 a.m., Christ the King Lutheran Church, 222 Pfau St.

Community film showing: “Dakota 38” — 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Historical Society, 424 Warren St.; sponsor: Mankato Indigenous People’s Day Committee.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra presents “National Monuments” — 3 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Early Center for the Performing Arts, Minnesota State University; ticket information at: MankatoSymphony.org.

MSU production: “Good for Otto” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theater, Earley Center for Performing Arts; MSUTheatre.com.

”Over the River and Through the Woods” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater, 1 North State St., New Ulm; statestreetnewulm.org/over-the-river-and-through-the-woods-2.

Music

Coffee Hag — Noon, Chris Schoenstedt

