Blues on Belgrade crowd

Blues on Belgrade spectators in 2021 gather in a shady section of Range Street. This year's outdoor blues event is Saturday on Belgrade Avenue in North Mankato.

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.

14th annual Blues on Belgrade — Noon to 11 p.m., 253 Belgrade Ave.

The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Goal Area 51 with Torrid Forest; no cover charge.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., UnWINED series performer: Captain Gravitone

Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m, Phil Berbig

Sleepy Eye Brewing — 6-9 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid) with guest guitarist Ben Scruggs.

Sunday

SSND open house — 1-4 p.m., Good Counsel campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive; attendees will be required to wear protective face masks while indoors.

Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.

Music

Schell's Biergarten — 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid) with guest guitarist Ben Scruggs

 

