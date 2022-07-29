Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.
14th annual Blues on Belgrade — Noon to 11 p.m., 253 Belgrade Ave.
The Golden Hour Concert series — 7-9 p.m., Wine Cafe; Goal Area 51 with Torrid Forest; no cover charge.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., UnWINED series performer: Captain Gravitone
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — 6 p.m, Phil Berbig
Sleepy Eye Brewing — 6-9 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid) with guest guitarist Ben Scruggs.
Sunday
SSND open house — 1-4 p.m., Good Counsel campus, 170 Good Counsel Drive; attendees will be required to wear protective face masks while indoors.
Blue Earth County Fair — blueearthcountyfair.org.
Music
Schell's Biergarten — 1-4:30 p.m., Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz (aka The Old Guy and the Kid) with guest guitarist Ben Scruggs
