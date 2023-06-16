Becky Buller (web only)

St. James native Becky Buller will perform with the Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra 3 p.m. Sunday at Mankato West High School. Buller is first woman to win Fiddler of the Year from the International Bluegrass Music Association.

Saturday

Mankato sixth annual Juneteenth celebration schedule — Noon, Freedom March from 127 S. Second St.; afternoon festival, Civic Center Plaza.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone; entry fee $5.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children ages 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

ArtSplash — 11 a.m.-3 p.m., South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.; art fair/fundraiser for North Mankato Taylor Library.

Mankato Solstice Outdoor Music Festival — 11 a.m.-10 p.m., The HUB, 512 N. Riverfront Drive; $25-$50; facebook.com/solstice.mankato.

Janesville’s Hay Daze schedule — 10 a.m., medallion hunt, kiddie carnival; 6:30 p.m.; https://tinyurl.com/348kjbfw.

Cleveland’s Cherry Creek Days schedule — 7:30 a.m., registration for Amazing Race; 9 a.m., Market Fest; Noon, Rad Zoo; 1 p.m., kiddie carnival; 3 p.m., parade; 4 p.m., firemen’s water fights, live music; 8 p.m., street dance; clevelandmn.govoffice2.com.

St. Peter’s second annual Minnesota Statewide Juneteenth Celebration schedule — 11 a.m., parade, community center; live music, dance performances, kids’ corner, basketball tournament; www.stpetergoodneighbor.org/events.

Mountain Lake’s centennial Pow Wow celebration schedule — 7 a.m., tractorcade; 9 a.m., bike trail ride; 10 a.m., alumni softball games; noon, alumni baseball games; 2 p.m., disc golf tournament; https://tinyurl.com/nhfw9ckx.

Fur-trading demonstrations — 1-4 p.m., Historic Kiesling House, 220 N. Minnesota St., New Ulm; $3 for people age 5 and older who are not members of Brown County Historical Society.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Courtney Yasmineh

The Circle Inn — 7-10 p.m. Joe Tougas & Associates for KMSU Listener Appreciation Party

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Dan Duffy Orchestra

Mankato Brewery (North Mankato) — 5 p.m., Key City Trio’s tribute to Bob Dylan and John Prine

Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

Sunday

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Janesville’s Hay Daze schedule — 10 a.m., ecumenical worship service; 11 a.m., antique tractor display; 1 p.m., parade; https://tinyurl.com/348kjbfw.

Mountain Lake’s centennial Pow Wow celebration schedule — 8 a.m., pancake breakfast; 10 a.m., community worship service; 3 p.m., road race; 5:30 p.m., kiddie parade; 6 p.m., antique car/tractor parade; https://tinyurl.com/nhfw9ckx.

Mankato Area Youth Symphony Orchestra concert with guest artists Becky Buller and Ned Luberecki — 3 p.m., Mankato West High School auditorium; free-will donations accepted.

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Geoff Elvee

Westwood Marina, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., Another Time Around

 

