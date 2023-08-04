Saturday
25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Barefoot Winos, Powerhouse, Chris Kroeze, Tenille Arts, Gary Levox; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Sibley County Fair, Arlington — schedule at sibleycountyfair.com
Music
Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Westwood Marina — 6 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Red Dirt Road, Chris Hawkey Band; no admission fee; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.
Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Sibley County Fair, Arlington — schedule at sibleycountyfair.com
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Another Time Around
