RibFest 2023 3 (web only)

A cook at Porky Chicks gets food ready for hungry RibFest customers Thursday.

 File photo

Saturday

25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Barefoot Winos, Powerhouse, Chris Kroeze, Tenille Arts, Gary Levox; $15-$70; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, parking lot at the corner of Mulberry Street and Highway 169.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Sibley County Fair, Arlington — schedule at sibleycountyfair.com

Music

Chankaska Winery, Kasota — 6 p.m., Crista Bohlmann

Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Westwood Marina — 6 p.m., JamBoyz

Sunday

25th annual RibFest — 1 p.m., 309 W. Rock St.; Red Dirt Road, Chris Hawkey Band; no admission fee; vetterstoneamphitheater.com/home.

Historic R.D. Hubbard House tours — 1-4 p.m., 606 Broad St.; $7/adults, $3/children 5-17; no admission fee for BECHS members and children age 4 and younger; BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.

Sibley County Fair, Arlington — schedule at sibleycountyfair.com

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Another Time Around

