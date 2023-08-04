Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

A mix of clouds and sun during the morning will give way to cloudy skies this afternoon. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. High 84F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph..

Tonight

Thundershowers overnight following a period of rain early. Low 66F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.