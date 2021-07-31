Painting in the park

Outdoor painters of Minnesota member Susan Estill works on a drawing of the Hubbard House and neighboring carriage house in 2016. Blue Earth County Historical Society offers tours of the historic home Saturday and Sunday.

 File photo

Saturday

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Garden tours — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., locations in Mankato, North Mankato and Eagle Lake. Purchase tickets at: Options for Women Mankato, 11 Civic Center Plaza.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Faribault County Fair — Blue Earth; www.faribaultcountyfair.com.

Music

Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio

Scoops, Elysian — 6 p.m., Mark Braun

Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Silver Summer/Goal Area 51

Sunday

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

