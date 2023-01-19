Saturday
Pages Past Book Store sale — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., Blue Earth County Library auditorium,; $1 for bag filled with books.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., The WOW Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5; for more information, call 720-1790.
Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.
Music
NaKato Bar and Grill, North Mankato — 6 p.m., Mark Braun, Kaleb Braun Schulz and Ben Scruggs’ “A Tribute to the Music of John Prine.”
Sunday
Climb 2 Feed Kids — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Mount Kato; fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; feedingourcommunitiespartners.org.
