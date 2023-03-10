Saturday
Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Presenter Carol Seifert will be sharing her photos of Norway. Open to public; for more information, call 388-7139.
Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota Parade of Clans — Noon, downtown Waseca.
Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Le Center.
Merely Players production: “The Nerd” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center; $17; merelyplayers.com.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt McAllister
DBar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers
Sunday
Mankato Home Show — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.
Merely Players production: “The Nerd” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center; $17; merelyplayers.com.
