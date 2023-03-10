Sons of Norway 4 (web only)

A table setting at a local Sons of Norway event in 2019. The group meeting Saturday is open to the public.

Saturday

Mankato Sons of Norway meeting — 11 a.m. at Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St. Presenter Carol Seifert will be sharing her photos of Norway. Open to public; for more information, call 388-7139.

Mankato Home Show — 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.

Irish American Club of Southern Minnesota Parade of Clans — Noon, downtown Waseca.

Le Sueur County St. Patrick’s Parade — 2 p.m., downtown Le Center.

Merely Players production: “The Nerd” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center; $17; merelyplayers.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt McAllister

DBar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around

The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Sunday

Mankato Home Show — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., at Mayo Clinic Health Systems Event Center, 1 Civic Center Plaza; no admission fee.

Merely Players production: “The Nerd” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center; $17; merelyplayers.com.

 

