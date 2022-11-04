Saturday
Blue Earth County Historical Society anniversary celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BECHS History Center Museum; no admission fee.
Author series draw-along session — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenter: Chris Monroe, author of “Monkey With a Toolbelt” series; no admission fee.
MSU Performance Series featuring singer songwriter Erik Koskinen/City Mouse — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 East Madison Ave., Madison East Center; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; order online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Merely Players production "Winnie the Pooh — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center,110 Fulton St.; tickets $17 with discounts for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com/winnie-the-pooh.
Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.
Sunday
Merely Players production "Winnie the Pooh — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center,110 Fulton St.; tickets $17 with discounts for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com/winnie-the-pooh.
Open house reception for series of liturgical paintings by Bill Bukowski — 3-5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterville.
35th annual Bjorling Music Festival concert — 6:30 p.m., Christ Chapel; no admission fee.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.