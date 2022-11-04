Bill Bukowski at work (web only)

Bill Bukowski works in his studio. Commissioned paintings by the retired Bethany art professor will be featured during an open house Sunday afternoon at Trinity Lutheran Church in Waterville.

 Photos courtesy Bill Bukowski

Saturday

Blue Earth County Historical Society anniversary celebration — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., BECHS History Center Museum; no admission fee.

Author series draw-along session — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; presenter: Chris Monroe, author of “Monkey With a Toolbelt” series; no admission fee.

MSU Performance Series featuring singer songwriter Erik Koskinen/City Mouse — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 East Madison Ave., Madison East Center; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; order online at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Merely Players production "Winnie the Pooh — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center,110 Fulton St.; tickets $17 with discounts for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com/winnie-the-pooh.

Minnesota State University’s “A Christmas Carol” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre, MSU; tickets: $17 regular, $15 for ages 65 and older, youth and groups of 15 or more; MSUTheatre.com.

Sunday

Merely Players production "Winnie the Pooh — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center,110 Fulton St.; tickets $17 with discounts for ages 55 and older and ages 12 and younger; merelyplayers.com/winnie-the-pooh.

Open house reception for series of liturgical paintings by Bill Bukowski — 3-5 p.m., Trinity Lutheran Church, Waterville.

35th annual Bjorling Music Festival concert — 6:30 p.m., Christ Chapel; no admission fee.

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video