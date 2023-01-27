Anthony Ford Pond Hockey

Hundreds of parents, players and spectators gathered in 2016 for the Anthony Ford Pond Hockey tournament. This year's event is Saturday and Sunday on Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

 File photo

Saturday

14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult games — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato; no admission fee for spectators; www.anthonyford99.com.

Toy show — 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Johnson Hall; $3 admission, free for ages 12 and younger.

Soups for the Troops — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon; $15; advance tickets available at VFW Post 950; Elks Lodge 225 is host of benefit for local veterans.

Cornhole tournament/fundraiser for Royal Family Kids Camp — noon, St. Peter Area Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.

Poetry Read-Around — 4 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; free event, open to public.

Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.

Rachael Hanel book reading of ”Not the Camilla We Knew” with Joe Tougas and Associates — 7-10 p.m., NaKato Bar & Grill, 253 Belgrade Ave.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Adam Daniel

D-bar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around

Sunday

14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth games — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato; no admission fee for spectators; www.anthonyford99.com.

Toy show — 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Johnson Hall; $3 admission, free for ages 12 and younger.

ProMusica Minnesota concert: “Lunar New Year” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; general admission, $20, ticket discount for youths and students; promusicamn.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video