Saturday
14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult games — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato; no admission fee for spectators; www.anthonyford99.com.
Toy show — 9 a.m.- 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Johnson Hall; $3 admission, free for ages 12 and younger.
Soups for the Troops — 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Loose Moose Saloon; $15; advance tickets available at VFW Post 950; Elks Lodge 225 is host of benefit for local veterans.
Cornhole tournament/fundraiser for Royal Family Kids Camp — noon, St. Peter Area Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.
Poetry Read-Around — 4 p.m., sidetracked, 420 Park Lane; free event, open to public.
Merely After Dark dinner theater: “Cabaret” — 5:30 p.m., Kato Ballroom, 200 Chestnut St.; $40, $25; merelyplayers.com/cabaret.
Rachael Hanel book reading of ”Not the Camilla We Knew” with Joe Tougas and Associates — 7-10 p.m., NaKato Bar & Grill, 253 Belgrade Ave.
Music
Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Adam Daniel
D-bar 169, Vernon Center — 7 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
14th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth games — 9 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato; no admission fee for spectators; www.anthonyford99.com.
Toy show — 9 a.m.- 2 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, Johnson Hall; $3 admission, free for ages 12 and younger.
ProMusica Minnesota concert: “Lunar New Year” — 3 p.m., Chapel of the Christ, Martin Luther College, New Ulm; general admission, $20, ticket discount for youths and students; promusicamn.com.
