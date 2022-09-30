Party on the Prairie

Emilia Carvajal played in a large play area full of corn during Party on the Prairie at Benson Park in 2019.

 File photo

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

Deep Valley Book Festival — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; deepvalleybookfestival.com.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “See, Hear, Play Music” — 1 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; no admission fee.

Party on the Prairie Fall Festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.

Mapleton Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Heritage Park; 1:30 p.m. performance by Another Time Around.

Annual chicken and biscuit supper — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 319 E. Main St., Waterville; free-will donations accepted.

MSU Performance Series: Paul Mayasich Band Scottie Miller Band — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; mnsu.edu/musictickets.

MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Kaiserhoff, New Ulm — 5 p.m., Concord Singers.

Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel

Sunday

Octoberfest/Bible camp fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.

Fire prevention week open house — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Mankato Fire Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive.

Music

Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass

 

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0