Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Deep Valley Book Festival — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; deepvalleybookfestival.com.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “See, Hear, Play Music” — 1 p.m., North Mankato Taylor Library; no admission fee.
Party on the Prairie Fall Festival — 2-7 p.m., Benson Park, North Mankato; no admission fee.
Mapleton Fall Festival — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Heritage Park; 1:30 p.m. performance by Another Time Around.
Annual chicken and biscuit supper — 4:30-6:30 p.m., Evangelical United Methodist Church, 319 E. Main St., Waterville; free-will donations accepted.
MSU Performance Series: Paul Mayasich Band Scottie Miller Band — 7 p.m., Hooligans Neighborhood Pub, 1400 E. Madison Ave.; $12 in advance, $15 day of show; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
MSU production: “Disney High School Musical” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Kaiserhoff, New Ulm — 5 p.m., Concord Singers.
Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel
Sunday
Octoberfest/Bible camp fundraiser — 10 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., St. Paul Lutheran Church, 232 W. Minnesota St., Le Center.
Fire prevention week open house — 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., North Mankato Fire Station 2, 1825 Howard Drive.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Bullypulpit Bluegrass
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.