Saturday
Pollinators Paradise tours — 9 a.m. to 1 p.m., Glenwood Demonstration Garden, corner of Glenwood Avenue and Locust Street.
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Brown County Historical Society book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., museum annex, 2 North Broadway, New Ulm; New Ulm Popcorn Wagon on site.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
RibFest — Riverfront Park; 2 p.m., Jacuzzi Puma; 5 p.m., Lonesome Losers; 7 p.m. Viva Knievel; 9 p.m., Hairball; general admission: $10 advance, $12 at gate; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Music
Indian Creek Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Trio
Sleepy Eye Brewing Company — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz, guest guitarist Ben Scruggs
Wine Cafe — 7 p.m., Good Night Gold Dust/Given Names
Sunday
Artists’ Conviva with Cam Johnson — Morgan Creek Vineyard, Cambria; to make reservations, call 947-3547.
”This and That” short play performance — 2 p.m., Blue Boat, 12 Civic Center Plaza, Suite 1710; donations support Blue Boat.
Sibley County Fair — Arlington; sibleycountyfair.com.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
RibFest — Riverfront Park; 1 p.m., tribute to Steve Murphy concert; no admission fee; vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
