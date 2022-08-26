Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
Pioneer Power Show — gates open 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.
Day of Hope — 1-8:30 p.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter; no admission fee.
Old-fashioned medicine shows — 1 p.m., 2 p.m. and 3 p.m., Hubbard House grounds; for information, contact Blue Earth County Historical Society at 345-5566 or visit: www.BlueEarthCountyHistory.com.
Waldorf Days Parade — 2 p.m., route begins on street near county garage.
Aktion Club Theatre: “Turning Toward Each Other” — 7 p.m., free-will offerings accepted.
Hairball — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Riverfront Park; general admission tickets: $25 in advance, $30 at gate.
Music
Circle Inn — 7 p.m., Joe Tougas and Associates
The Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Loose Gravel
Wing King, St. Peter — 7 p.m., JamBoyz
Sunday
49th annual Lady Slipper Doll Club show and sale — 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Courtyard by Marriott, 901 Raintree Road; admission: $6 ages 12 and older.
Pie in the Park: Fundraiser for Mankato Lancers — 5 p.m., Sibley Park; 7 p.m. marching band performance.
Running For Rescues 5K — 8:30 a.m., starts from Dakota Meadows School parking lot; runningforrescues5k.com.
Pioneer Power Show — gates open 7 a.m., 34605 265th Ave., Le Sueur; $10 ages 13 and older; pioneerpowershow.com.
Aktion Club Theatre: “Turning Toward Each Other” — 2 p.m., free-will offerings accepted.
Music
Westwood Bar and Grill, Lake Washington — 4 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
