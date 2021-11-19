Saturday
Chilifest/fundraiser for South Central Beyond the Yellow Ribbon — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Le Center American Legion Post 108, 97 S. Park Ave.
Holiday Market — 10 a.m.-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Bothy Folk Club presents Laura MacKenzie — 7 p.m., Emy Frentz Arts Guild Gallery, 523 S. Second St.; free-will cash donation.
Theater adaptation of: “The Snow Queen” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $10, ticket reservations, go to: blc.edu/box-office or call 344-7365.
Minnesota Valley Chorale fall concert: "Sing Together Always" — 7 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; $10.
Maverick Jazz Student Organization Jazz Ball — 7:30 p.m., MSU Centennial Student Union Ballroom, 620 South Road.
"Only the Few Brave Souls," recital with mezzo Anna DeGraff and pianist Szu-Ling Wu — 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Bjorling Recital Hall, Gustavus Adolphus College; free admission.
Concord Singers 90th anniversary concert — 7 p.m., State Theater, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; free-will offerings accepted at the door as well as donations to the food shelf.
MSU production: “Slasher” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; $10; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7-9:30 p.m.; Bad Liquor Management
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Sunday
Fair Trade Market — 11 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., First Presbyterian Church, 220 E. Hickory St., Mankato.
Holiday Market — 1-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave.
Minnesota Valley Chorale fall concert: "Sing Together Always" — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; $10.
Classical piano recital by David Viscoli and Daniel Rieppel — 3 p.m., Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; general admission $9, youth tickets $7; mnsu.edu/musictickets.
ITS Troupe 7147 production: "Trap" — 2 p.m., Performing Arts Center at Waseca Junior-Senior High School; $7.
