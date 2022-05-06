Books in Bloom (copy)

Maya Soetoro and Sheryl Johnson pose in Christ Chapel April 27 near Johnson’s floral arrangement based on Soetoro’s children’s book, “Ladder to the Moon” that is displayed in the foreground. The floral arrangement has been moved to Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library on campus where it will be shown during Books in Bloom through Sunday.

 Courtesy Dana Lamb

Saturday

Compost pickup/Mankato Area Zero Waste fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Earth County Community Farms, land across from 20612 Indian Lake Road.

Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 525 Grant Ave. North Mankato.

Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.

Presentation by author Hudda Ibrahim — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Gloria" — 3:30 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission 10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

PAWS Carnival   10:30 a.m. (walk registration) to 1 p.m., St. Peter Thompson Dog Park, 1125 North Swift St.; walk at 11 a.m., demonstrations, food, vendors, local animal organizations and entertainment; free and open to the public.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Don Scott and Rosanne Licciardi

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

Sunday

Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — open after 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. masses, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato.

Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Gloria" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission 10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets range from 1 to $25; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you