Saturday
Compost pickup/Mankato Area Zero Waste fundraiser — 9 a.m. to noon, Blue Earth County Community Farms, land across from 20612 Indian Lake Road.
Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — 9 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., 525 Grant Ave. North Mankato.
Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.
Presentation by author Hudda Ibrahim — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; no admission fee.
Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Gloria" — 3:30 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission 10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
PAWS Carnival — 10:30 a.m. (walk registration) to 1 p.m., St. Peter Thompson Dog Park, 1125 North Swift St.; walk at 11 a.m., demonstrations, food, vendors, local animal organizations and entertainment; free and open to the public.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Mary Guentzel Jazz Quintet
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Don Scott and Rosanne Licciardi
The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Holy Rosary Council of Catholic Women annual plant sale/fundraiser — open after 8:30 a.m. and 10 a.m. masses, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato.
Books in Bloom display of floral arrangements — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Folke Bernadotte Memorial Library, Gustavus Adolphus College; donations accepted.
Department of Theatre and Dance production: "Gloria" — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; general admission 10; gustavustickets.universitytickets.com.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra's Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; tickets range from 1 to $25; mankatosymphony.ticketleap.com.
