Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Art Splash fundraiser for North Mankato Taylor Library — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., South Central College, North Mankato.
Fourth annual Juneteenth Celebration — noon to 4 p.m., outdoors at Intergovernmental Center, 10 Civic Center Plaza, Mankato.
15th annual Freedom Run with B-25 flyover — 11:55 a.m. Minnesota Lake. Fundraiser for Military Appreciation Fund.
Friendship Days — 10 a.m. to midnight, Nicollet.
60th annual Hay Daze — Janesville; https://tinyurl.com/38y3c7f4.
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; $5 entry fee. For more information, call 720-1790.
Railroad Days Parade, St. James — 6 p.m., intersection of S. 10th Ave. and S. Armstrong Blvd.
Aaron Lewis and the Stateliners concert — 7 p.m., Vetter Stone Amphitheater, Mankato; www.vetterstoneamphitheater.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault/Pat Donahue; $10
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — Jim McGuire Trio
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., Another Time Around
Sunday
Friendship Days Grand Parade — 1 p.m., Nicollet.
60th annual Hay Daze Parade — 1 p.m., Janesville; https://tinyurl.com/38y3c7f4.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
