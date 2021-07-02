Fourth of July (web only)

Fourth of July fireworks light up the sky and the Minnesota River looking north at Riverfront Park near Veterans Memorial Bridge in 2016. 

 File photo

Saturday

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).

Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.

Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Music in the Park — 4-8 p.m., Cambria.

Music

Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Nate Boots and High Horses

Sunday

Old-Fashioned Fourth of July parade/celebration — 10 a.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter;

https://tinyurl.com/n4aj2hzz.

Lakefest — 3-10 p.m., Clear Lake Park, Waseca; www.wasecachamber.com.

Boat Parade — 11 a.m., starts east end of Lake Francis.

Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives picnic/membership registration — 11:30 a.m. Northeast Park in Waseca.

Independence Day parade — 1 p.m., Main Street, Cambria.

Independence Day parade — 2 p.m., Main Street, Elysian.

Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).

Mankato’s Red, Hot, Boom fireworks display — dusk, Riverfront Park, 310 W. Rock St.; Veterans Memorial Bridge closed to traffic for viewing.

React to this story:

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Trending Video

Recommended for you