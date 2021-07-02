Saturday
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, near corner of Mulberry Street and Minnesota Avenue (Highway 169).
Marketfest — 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., along Minnesota Avenue in downtown St. Peter.
Hubbard House museum open — 10 a.m. to 4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Music in the Park — 4-8 p.m., Cambria.
Music
Morgan Creek Winery, rural Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Nate Boots and High Horses
Sunday
Old-Fashioned Fourth of July parade/celebration — 10 a.m., Minnesota Square Park, St. Peter;
Lakefest — 3-10 p.m., Clear Lake Park, Waseca; www.wasecachamber.com.
Boat Parade — 11 a.m., starts east end of Lake Francis.
Waseca County Horse Thief Detectives picnic/membership registration — 11:30 a.m. Northeast Park in Waseca.
Independence Day parade — 1 p.m., Main Street, Cambria.
Independence Day parade — 2 p.m., Main Street, Elysian.
Hubbard House museum open — 1-4 p.m., 606 S. Broad St.; admission fees: $7 per adult, $3 per youth (5-17).
Mankato’s Red, Hot, Boom fireworks display — dusk, Riverfront Park, 310 W. Rock St.; Veterans Memorial Bridge closed to traffic for viewing.
