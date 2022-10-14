Babe Ruth and Bob Meusel (web only)

New York Yankee teammates Babe Ruth and Bob Meusel played at Sleepy Eye as part of a 1922 barnstorming tour. Meusel is in the coat; Ruth is wearing a Yankees sweater. A 100th anniversary event is planned Saturday in Sleepy Eye.

 Courtesy Sleepy Eye Area Historical Society

Saturday

Gathering noting Babe Ruth's visit in 1922 — 1 p.m., Sleepy Eye Ballpark, 500 S.W. Seventh Ave; no admission fee.

Mankato Marathon race day — www.mankatomarathon.com.

Oktoberfest — various locations in New Ulm; newulm.com/2022/09/29/coming-to-new-ulm-for-oktoberfest.

Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.

St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.

New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.

Mankato Toastmasters open house — 9:30 a.m., Happy Chef; Speaker: New Ulm Toastmasters President Samantha Schneeberg: “Introduction to Toastmasters.” Toastmasters International is a nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.

Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5 entry fee; for more information, call 720-1790.

Two Rivers Community Orchestra/New Ulm Suzuki School of Music performance: “Something Borrowed” — 2 p.m., Martin Luther College Auditorium, New Ulm; free-will donations accepted.

Jack-O-Lantern Walk — 6-9 p.m., Bluff Park, North Mankato; www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary.

MSU/KMSU The Maverick Performance Series: The Cactus Blossoms with Dusty Heart — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; advance tickets $15; $20 at the door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio

Sunday

Oktoberfest — various locations in New Ulm; newulm.com/2022/09/29/coming-to-new-ulm-for-oktoberfest.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.

Music

Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Watermelon Slush

