Saturday
Gathering noting Babe Ruth's visit in 1922 — 1 p.m., Sleepy Eye Ballpark, 500 S.W. Seventh Ave; no admission fee.
Mankato Marathon race day — www.mankatomarathon.com.
Oktoberfest — various locations in New Ulm; newulm.com/2022/09/29/coming-to-new-ulm-for-oktoberfest.
Mankato Farmers’ Market — 8 a.m. to noon, Best Buy parking lot, 1895 Adams St.
St. Peter Farmers’ Market — 8:30 a.m. to noon, corner of Highway 169 and Mulberry Street.
New Ulm Popcorn Wagon hours — 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Brown County Historical Society Museum, 2 North Broadway.
Mankato Toastmasters open house — 9:30 a.m., Happy Chef; Speaker: New Ulm Toastmasters President Samantha Schneeberg: “Introduction to Toastmasters.” Toastmasters International is a nonprofit organization that teaches public speaking and leadership skills.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW! Zone; $5 entry fee; for more information, call 720-1790.
Two Rivers Community Orchestra/New Ulm Suzuki School of Music performance: “Something Borrowed” — 2 p.m., Martin Luther College Auditorium, New Ulm; free-will donations accepted.
Jack-O-Lantern Walk — 6-9 p.m., Bluff Park, North Mankato; www.northmankato.com/taylorlibrary.
MSU/KMSU The Maverick Performance Series: The Cactus Blossoms with Dusty Heart — 7 p.m., Hooligans Pub, Madison East Center; advance tickets $15; $20 at the door; link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Music
Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz
Morgan Creek Winery, Cambria — 6:30 p.m., Jim McGuire Jazz Trio
Sunday
Oktoberfest — various locations in New Ulm; newulm.com/2022/09/29/coming-to-new-ulm-for-oktoberfest.
Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s Music on the Hill — 3 p.m., Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20 general admission; mankatosymphony.org.
Music
Patrick’s On Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Watermelon Slush
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.