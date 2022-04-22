Baby bison 3 (web only)

A calf sticks close to an adult bison, probably its mother, at Minneopa State Park in April 2021. Motorists will not be required to have vehicle permits to enter state parks Saturday.

 File photo

Saturday

Free Park Day — vehicle permits not required to enter any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks; mndnr.gov/stateparks.

Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association 45th annual Swap Meet and Flea Market — gates open 6 a.m., Pioneer Power Showgrounds, 6 miles east of Le Sueur near intersection of Le Sueur County Road 26 and County Road 33; for more information, go to: PioneerPowerShow.com.

Prairie Lakes Division of National Model Railroad Association event — 8 a.m., Watonwan County Fairgrounds, St. James; admission fee $3; free for youths younger than age 12 accompanied by adult.

St. James Model Railroad Club open house — 3-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.

Brown County Historical Society annual book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BCHS Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway.

Master Gardeners program — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topics include pollinators and natural pest control.

Festival of Colors — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., lawn near performing arts center at Minnesota State University; event's hosts are Nepal and India student organizations. 

MSU Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers concert — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission tickets $9 at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

”The 39 Steps” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information, call box office at 359-9990.

Musicorum spring concert — 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; tickets $15 and $10 available at door.

MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance production of “The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets, $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16 and $8 for MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon ‘80s Show

Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band

Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz

Sunday

Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association 45th annual Swap Meet and Flea Market — gates open 6 a.m., Pioneer Power Showgrounds, 6 miles east of Le Sueur near intersection of Le Sueur County Road 26 and County Road 33; for more information, go to: PioneerPowerShow.com.

”The 39 Steps” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information, call box office at 359-9990.

MSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers spring concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St.; general admission tickets $9 at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Spring SMASH Bash — 2-4 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave, Minnesota State University; gaming opportunities (Super SMASH Bros. Ultimate) with improv music; open to the public. 

Music

Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Nate Boots

