Saturday
Free Park Day — vehicle permits not required to enter any of Minnesota’s 75 state parks; mndnr.gov/stateparks.
Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association 45th annual Swap Meet and Flea Market — gates open 6 a.m., Pioneer Power Showgrounds, 6 miles east of Le Sueur near intersection of Le Sueur County Road 26 and County Road 33; for more information, go to: PioneerPowerShow.com.
Prairie Lakes Division of National Model Railroad Association event — 8 a.m., Watonwan County Fairgrounds, St. James; admission fee $3; free for youths younger than age 12 accompanied by adult.
St. James Model Railroad Club open house — 3-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James; no admission fee.
Brown County Historical Society annual book sale — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., BCHS Museum Annex, 12 N. Broadway.
Master Gardeners program — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St., Mankato; no admission fee; topics include pollinators and natural pest control.
Festival of Colors — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., lawn near performing arts center at Minnesota State University; event's hosts are Nepal and India student organizations.
MSU Jazz Mavericks and Contemporary Singers concert — 3 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave.; general admission tickets $9 at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
”The 39 Steps” — 7 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information, call box office at 359-9990.
Musicorum spring concert — 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; tickets $15 and $10 available at door.
MSU’s Department of Theatre and Dance production of “The Wolves” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for the Performing Arts; tickets, $10 regular, $9 for ages 65 and older and youths younger than age 16 and $8 for MSU students; MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Drag Me With a Spoon ‘80s Show
Indian Island Winery — 5:30 p.m., Amy Manette Band
Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Jam Boyz
Sunday
Le Sueur County Pioneer Power Association 45th annual Swap Meet and Flea Market — gates open 6 a.m., Pioneer Power Showgrounds, 6 miles east of Le Sueur near intersection of Le Sueur County Road 26 and County Road 33; for more information, go to: PioneerPowerShow.com.
”The 39 Steps” — 2 p.m., State Street Theater Company, 1 N. State St., New Ulm; tickets $15; for more information, call box office at 359-9990.
MSU Concert Choir and Chamber Singers spring concert — 3 p.m., St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 632 South Broad St.; general admission tickets $9 at: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.
Spring SMASH Bash — 2-4 p.m., Elias J. Halling Recital Hall of the Earley Center for Performing Arts, 320 Maywood Ave, Minnesota State University; gaming opportunities (Super SMASH Bros. Ultimate) with improv music; open to the public.
Music
Patrick’s on Third, St. Peter — 4 p.m., Nate Boots
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.