Saturday
13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
St. Peter Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; admission: $3.
Mandarin story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
Youth ice fishing contest — 1-2:30 pm., Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; for ages 15 and younger; free.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Billy Steiner
Sunday
Climb 2 Feed Kids check-in — 9:30 a.m., Mount Kato; climb and slide event/fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; for more information, go to: www.FeedingAndFueling.org.
St. Peter Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; admission: $3.
13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.
MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music on the Hill chamber music series: “The American” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20, to order tickets, call 933-0441 or go to: MankatoSymphony.org.
