John Deere model toys from Steve's Farm Toys and NASCAR Collectibles were on display at the 2017 St. Peter Toy Show.

Saturday

13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic adult play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

St. Peter Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; admission: $3.

Mandarin story time — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.

Youth ice fishing contest — 1-2:30 pm., Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; for ages 15 and younger; free.

MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.

Music

The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault and Billy Steiner

Sunday

Climb 2 Feed Kids check-in — 9:30 a.m., Mount Kato; climb and slide event/fundraiser for Feeding Our Communities Partners; for more information, go to: www.FeedingAndFueling.org.

St. Peter Farm Toy Show — 9 a.m. to 3 p.m., Nicollet County Fairgrounds, 400 W. Union St., St. Peter; admission: $3.

13th annual Anthony Ford Pond Hockey Classic youth play — 8 a.m., Spring Lake Park in North Mankato.

MSU Department of Theatre and Dance production; “Wounded Healers” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre of the Earley Center for Performing Arts; to order tickets, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.

Music on the Hill chamber music series: “The American” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; $20, to order tickets, call 933-0441 or go to: MankatoSymphony.org.

 

