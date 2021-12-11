Kiwanis Holiday Lights preview 1 (web only)

Kiwanis Holiday Lights President Scott Wojcik stands in a giant lit present during a preview of the Kiwanis Holiday Lights in Sibley Park. The present is one of many new attractions that was designed during the popular event’s year off due to the pandemic.

 File photo

Saturday

Mankato Sons of Norway Christmas Julebord potluck — 11 a.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church basement, 720 S. Second St. For more information, call 388-7139.

Mankato Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” — 1 and 5 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.

Mankato Symphony Orchestra’s “Winter Wonders” — 1 p.m., Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota; no admission fee.

St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Solstånd” — 2 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.

Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance’d “En Masse: The Choreographers’ Gallery” — 7 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

Christmas with Musicorum — 7:30 p.m., Bethlehem Lutheran Church, 720 S. Second St.; general admission tickets $15, student tickets $10.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 7 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.

Nativity Pageant, Springfield — 7 p.m., Springfield Area Community Center Grounds; free admission, bleacher seating

Music

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

The Blue Boat — 8 p.m., Fat City All Stars

The Loose Moose — 5:30 p.m., Billy and the Bangers

Mully’s on Madison — 8 p.m., Bambi Alexandra country show/open jam

North Mankato Legion Post 518 — 7 p.m., High Strung

Wine Cafe — River City Holiday II CD release party, 7-9 p.m. Sales benefit CADA

Sunday

Mankato Makerspace Maker Market — 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., Mankato Makerspace, 1700 Third Ave; 20 plus vendors, demonstrations, food.

Remembrance program to honor deceased children, grandchildren, siblings — 6:30 p.m., Redeemer Lutheran Church, 700 S. Broadway St., New Ulm; 6 p.m. potluck meal. Sponsor: The Compassionate Friends.

Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Solstånd” — 1 p.m., Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre, Gustavus Adolphus College; www.gustavustickets.com.

Mankato Ballet Company’s “The Nutcracker” — 1 and 5 p.m., MSU Ted Paul Theatre; www.mankatoballet.org.

Music on the Hill: “Oblivion” — 3 p.m., Trinity Chapel, Bethany Lutheran College; to order tickets, go to: MankatoSymphony.ticketleap.com.

Merely Players Community Theatre production: “Rex’s Exes” — 2:30 p.m., Lincoln Community Center, 110 Fulton St.; tickets: ci.ovationtix.com/36338/production/1046975.

Gustavus Department of Theatre and Dance’d “En Masse: The Choreographers’ Gallery” — 4 p.m. Sunday, Rob and Judy Gardner Laboratory Theatre; www.gustavustickets.com.

Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.

