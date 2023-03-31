Bunnies on Belgrade 2019 (web only)

Melissa Ornelas awaits the start of the 2019 Bunnies on Belgrade Easter egg hunt for adults. This year's event is slated Saturday in North Mankato.

 File photo

Saturday

Commander Magic the Gathering Cheats for Charity — 1 p.m., The Dork Den, 603 N. Riverfront Drive; fundraiser for ECHO Food Shelf.

Bunnies on Belgrade event for ages 18 and older — 4 p.m., 200 block of Belgrade Avenue, North Mankato; tickets $10.

MSU Performance Series: Tribute to Emmylou Harris by Mary Jane Alm Band — 7 p.m., Hooligans, 1400 East Madison Ave.; $15 in advance, $20 day of show, call 625-9904 or go to: link.mnsu.edu/musictickets.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Suzy Plays Guitar

Indian Island Winery, Janesville — 5:30 p.m., JamBoyz

Loose Moose — 6 p.m., Melissa Schulz

Wine Cafe — 6 p.m. Joe Tougas and Ann Fee

 

