St Peter Easter Egg Hunt (web only)

The St. Peter Community Center gym floor turned into a field of plastic eggs and candy during an Easter Egg hunt in 2017. This year's event is slated Saturday morning.

 File photo

Saturday

Belgian waffle breakfast/Easter egg hunt — 8 a.m., St. Peter Community Center, 600 S. Fifth St.; hunt begins 10:30 a.m.; admission: Adults, $12; children, $10.

Minnesota State University’s Department of Theatre and Dance production: “Something Rotten” — 7:30 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre; $24, discount ticket prices available to senior citizens, youths under age 16; MSUTheatre.com.

Music

Chankaska Creek Winery, rural Kasota — 6 p.m., Matt and Laurel

