Saturday
Book signing by local author for “The Ballerina Who Lost Her Fro” — 2-6 p.m., Barnes and Noble, River Hills Mall, 1850 Adams St #404.
Pfeffer tournament/silent auction — 11 a.m. to 7 p.m., St. Peter American Legion, 229 W. Nassau, St. Peter.
Cribbage tournament — 1 p.m., WOW!Zone, 2030 Adams St.; entry fee $5; 720-1790.
St. James Model Railroad Club holiday open house — 1-5 p.m., 307 Tiell Drive, St. James.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-10 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
Home Free: Warmest Winter Holiday Tour — 7:30 p.m., Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center; mayoclinichealthsystemeventcenter.com.
The Blue Boat — 7 p.m., Ron Arsenault CD release party
Sunday
Mankato Symphony’s “The Snowman” — 3 p.m., Ted Paul Theatre in the Early Center for the Performing Arts, Minnesota State University. Tickets: $20 for ages 18 and older, $10 for ages 13-17 and $1 for ages 12 and younger; MankatoSymphony.org.
Kiwanis Holiday Lights — 5-9 p.m., Sibley Park, 900 Mound Ave.; kiwanisholidaylights.com.
