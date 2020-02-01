Saturday
Polar Plunge — 1 p.m., Hallett’s Pond, St. Peter; check in 10:30 a.m. to 12:45 p.m.;
www.plungemn.org/events/st-peter.
Makerspace classes — 10 a.m., 1 p.m. and 6 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Mandarin Storytime — 10:30 a.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.; members of area Chinese community sharing stories, rhymes, music and poetry.
Children’s Story Time — 11 a.m., Barnes & Noble, 1850 Adams St.; ages 2-8.
LEGO Club — 1 p.m., Blue Earth County Library, 100 E. Main St.
”Just Dance” — 2 p.m. and 7 p.m., Mankato East High School’s auditorium, 2600 Hoffman Road. Tickets: $7 for adults, $5 for students.
Opening reception for exhibit of artwork by Bethany Lutheran College professor Bill Bukowski — 3-5 p.m., Arts Center of Saint Peter, 315 S. Minnesota Ave., St. Peter.
Brewery tours — 3 p.m. Mankato Brewery, 1119 Center St., North Mankato, free public tours; mankatobrewery.com.
Trivia Night/fundraiser for the Children’s Museum of Southern Minnesota — 6-10 p.m., Country Inn & Suites Conference Center, 1900 Premier Drive; tickets at: www.cmsouthernmn.org/accordion-single/trivia-night.
River Valley Dancers showcase: “Superior” — 7 p.m., Fitzgerald Auditorium, 110th Fifth St.; tickets: $7 adults, $5 students.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 7:30 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 7:30 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Music
Grand Kabaret, New Ulm — Mark Braun and Kaleb Braun Schulz
Loose Moose Saloon & Conference Center — Karaoke
Prairie Saloon, Kasota — Steel Bridges
Oleander — Karaoke
Nakato — Buffalo Galaxy
Wine Cafe — Songwriters in the Round
Sunday
Breakfast with a Cause — 8 a.m. to noon, Wow! Zone, 2030 Adams St.; benefit for Dance Conservancy.
Prolife Pancake Breakfast — 8:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Holy Rosary Catholic Church, 525 Grant Ave., North Mankato.
Confirmation/pancake breakfast — 9:30 a.m. to noon, Church of the Nativity, Cleveland.
Scandinavian smorgasbord — 11 a.m. to 3 p.m., Dell Lutheran Church, 47500th 97th St., Frost; proceeds support mission projects.
Musical: “Annie Get Your Gun” — 2 p.m., Ylvisaker Fine Arts Center, Bethany Lutheran College, 700 Luther Drive; reserve tickets at: blc.edu/theatre.
Minnesota State University’s “A Doll House” — 2 p.m., Andreas Theatre at the Early Center for Performing Arts; admission $16, for ticket information, call 389-6661 or go to: MSUTheatre.com.
Makerspace classes — 3 p.m., mankatomakerspace.org.
Music
Mully’s — Karaoke
