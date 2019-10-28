NORTH MANKATO — Prevention education specialists' presentations and personal stories of substance abuse are part of a community forum 6-8:30 p.m. Wednesday at South Central College, 1920 Lee Blvd.
Parallel events will be offered to adults and to youths regarding discussion of vaping and current drug trends in the community.
Resource information will be available about chemical dependency intervention.
"A Night to Know the Truth" will feature an interactive exhibit and a resource fair from 6-6:30 p.m., followed by presentations and a question-and-answer session.
Know the Truth, the substance-use prevention program of Minnesota Adult and Teen Challenge, is partnering with officials in Mankato to host the forum.
Presenters include Mankato West Principal Sherri Blasing, drug task force officer Jeff Wersal, Nicollet County Attorney Michelle Zehnder Fischer, chemical health specialist Mike Green and prevention specialist Sadie Holland. A parent and a Know the Truth presenter also will be part of forum's panel.
There is no admission fee. A drop box will be available for attendees who want to dispose of unwanted prescription medications.
Continuing education units are available for attendees who are members of law enforcement and other professions including educators and nurses.
