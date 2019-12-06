MANKATO — Masyn Rykhus was passionate about protecting the environment from an early age.
“It started in first grade when they talked about recycling and I talked to my family about doing it. Then I learned more about the detrimental effects of climate change.”
Rykhus and about 50 others, of all ages, gathered in front of the downtown Intergovernmental Center Friday afternoon, calling on the city of Mankato to declare a “climate emergency.”
They also called for U.S. Rep. Jim Hagedorn to sign on to the Green New Deal legislation and to take a pledge to accept no donations from the the fossil fuel industry.
“We want our representative from the 1st District to support the Green New Deal because it will work and it will get rid of fossil fuels.”
Earlier this month Minneapolis joined nearly a thousand other jurisdictions across the world in declaring a climate emergency, pledging to reduce the city’s carbon footprint.
The move came after a report that showed Minneapolis isn’t on track to meet its goal of reducing greenhouse gas emissions 80% by 2050. Part of the climate emergency plan includes requiring more energy efficiencies in any buildings that receive city subsidies. A more detailed plan is expected early next year.
There is no single definition of a climate emergency declaration but many cities, including New York, use it to set carbon reduction targets for major buildings and to make carbon reduction a goal in all transit and infrastructure decisions.
Rykhus said that at the least having Mankato declare a climate emergency would give the issue more prominence.
“If the city recognizes that the climate crisis exists, it gets more people aware of it and talking about it,” she said.
Rykhus, a junior at Mankato East, is the local coordinator for Sunrise Movement Mankato, part of the national Sunrise Movement, a youth-led climate advocacy group. She is also on the national committee of Sunrise.
Mary Ngo was the second member of the Mankato group after being recruited by her friend Rykhus.
“You hear a lot about climate change, but you don’t see a lot of people doing anything about it,” Ngo said. “Even if it’s not a major thing I can do, it’s a small thing I can do to make a difference.”
Masyn’s mom, Lori Rykhus, said her daughter has always had a lot of interest in news, politics and science.
“She doesn’t like to do things she’s not passionate about. Her real passions are climate change and ballet,” she said.
The Sunrise Movement supports the Green New Deal, a 10-year plan to have 100% clean and renewable energy by 2030.
The group rates the top three Democrat presidential contenders — Joe Biden, Elizabeth Warren and Bernie Sanders — on dozens of climate-related issues. On total scores they rank Sanders first at 183 points, with 165 for Warren and 75 for Biden.
