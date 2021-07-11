When Matt Esparaza first came to The Reach in Mankato a few years ago, he was about 19 years old and homeless.
He was, he recalls now, looking for the basics to get by, from food to clothes. The nonprofit’s staff not only provided him with the basics but also with a tent he could use while on a long waitlist for housing.
“Everyone was welcoming,” Esparza said. “Everyone was willing to help.”
The relationships he developed with staff back then keep him coming back long after his wait for housing ended with a spot in a downtown Mankato apartment. Esparza stopped by Thursday with his dog, Queenie, for a meal during The Reach’s outdoor food distribution.
Celebrating its 10th year in Mankato in 2021, The Reach has served 4,885 youth including Esparza since opening in 2011. Young people have visited the nonprofit more than 24,000 times over the years.
Like so many other nonprofits, its services have looked different during the COVID-19 pandemic. The nonprofit, part of Lutheran Social Service of Minnesota, operated as a drop-in center where people between 16 and 24 could find daytime meals, warmth and case management before the pandemic.
Indoor drop-ins stopped when the pandemic hit in March 2020. Youth homelessness didn’t stop, of course, forcing the nonprofit to work out how it could continue serving young people.
“In the beginning we were really scrambling,” said Tasha Moulton, senior program manager at The Reach. “We wanted to stay connected to the kids we were already serving, and it was a challenge.”
Thursday’s outdoor meal, a cookout with hamburgers and hot dogs, was an example of what The Reach did to maintain its connections to youth in need over the last year and a half. After the meals, staff bring food or other needed items to other young people they work with who can’t make it to the nonprofit’s 125 E. Liberty St. location.
In a step toward pre-pandemic normalcy, The Reach will expand the meal program from twice-weekly to Mondays through Thursdays from 2-5 p.m. starting Monday.
The nonprofit also adjusted its name to go with the new approach during the COVID-19 pandemic. It’s now known as The Reach Resource Center rather than The Reach Drop-in Center.
Connecting young people to resources around the community, not just at The Reach, is a key part of the job, said Tracey Graves, youth outreach worker. He noted SS Boutique, The Salvation Army, Connections Shelter and church meal programs among the places young people go from The Reach.
“It takes a village,” he said. “That’s what I was taught growing up and what I try to bring back to my job.”
Moulton has been with the organization nearly since its formation, coming in about a year into it. At the time, The Reach was in a nearby building now home to SMILES Center for Independent Living, she said.
“We had days where we didn’t have anybody show up,” she said. “The word just wasn’t out there. They didn’t know we were here or what we did.”
As word traveled, more young people showed up and the nonprofit grew. The Reach moved into its current location on Liberty Street on the side of Bethlehem Lutheran Church in 2015, expanding on the congregation’s support for the nonprofit.
The Reach now has eight full-time staff along with Moulton. Nala, Moulton’s dog, is an unofficial staff member tasked with boosting morale.
Compared to the early days when fewer people were aware of The Reach, the nonprofit was having days with 20 to 30 drop-ins before the pandemic. It took years of hard work to make sure those young people knew to come to The Reach for help.
Each meal distribution day varies in attendance now, but young people still regularly come. In the winter they’re free to take scarves on The Reach’s fence — about 800 have been distributed since the nonprofit started doing it in late 2018.
Michael Legg started working at the nonprofit about four years ago. He previously worked at the House of Hope before volunteering at The Reach and quickly realized it was where he wanted to be.
Treatments and interventions are necessary services, he said, but prevention can keep young people from getting to that point. Whether from addiction or homelessness, he sees The Reach as playing a preventive role in young people’s lives.
“If you can get them in housing and stable, maybe they stay away from those things,” he said. “It’s all-around prevention from trauma, period.”
Case managers and program coordinators like Legg work with youth on what needs and goals they have. Oftentimes it’s housing, which the nonprofit helped young people find during the pandemic.
Apart from more permanent housing, The Reach also has sheltered 130 young people in hotels over the years and 14 young people in host home programs.
Letting young people know they’re part of the community is another important part of the job, said Rae Barott, youth outreach worker. Staff and youth take part in community events like Kiwanis Holiday Lights and Mankato PrideFest — studies have found LGBTQ youth are at higher risk for homelessness.
“When you’re experiencing homelessness, you get that isolation,” Barott said. “Our job is to make sure our youth leave us more connected to the community and to resources.”
Indoor programming could again be a possibility later this year. Moulton said it might resume in October depending on what happens with the pandemic.
Street outreach, expanded meal distribution and group outings to events including an upcoming Mankato MoonDogs baseball game are planned in the meantime. As the pandemic showed, The Reach’s work continued in its 10th year even as its doors were closed.
“The more times we talk to youth, the better the relationships and we can turn around and serve them,” Moulton said.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.