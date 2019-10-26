MANKATO — Looking to bag her first deer, Kiera Kirchner is hoping for some luck at Minneopa State Park this weekend.
The 13-year-old hunter from Madelia came close Saturday morning alongside her dad, Scott. After a quick bite to eat, she went right back out to try again with her mom, Lea.
Hunting in the state park at such a young age is a rare opportunity, with Saturday and Sunday being the first time Minneopa hosted a special deer hunt for youth.
Kirchner was one of five youths who won a drawing to hunt in the park. About 50 people applied, and her parents said they appreciated the chance for their daughter to gain more experience.
“It’s good they open it up to the youth and get the youth involved,” said her father, Scott.
Scott and Lea said they remember the anticipation they felt before they got their first deer. Scott, who married into a hunting family, joked it took him quite a few times because he was waiting for a big one.
Lea said it’s so much easier once you get the first one, so her message to her daughter was not to get too discouraged. With three daughters aged 10, 13 and 15 all interested in hunting, she said she’s just happy they want to be part of a tradition she’s been doing for 35-plus years.
“I’m passing on the family tradition,” she said. “Having three girls, I’m just glad.”
The hunters in Minnopea Saturday and Sunday are all younger than 16. They had to be accompanied by adults, but they’re the only ones who can handle the guns.
Minneopa Manager Craig Beckman said the short hunting window should benefit young hunters and the park alike. The participants get more hunting exposure in a place with known deer, while helping the park manage resources.
“It’s something new we’re trying out and we’ll see how it goes,” he said.
Deer herds feed on native vegetation in state parks. When the herd grows too big, their overfeeding on the native vegetation leaves more space for invasive species to grow.
“The purpose is for resource management issues,” Beckman said. “ … And it gives them an opportunity to get out and have a little bit better hunt than other land they’d be on.”
The Kirchners usually hunt on land owned by a family friend in west-central Minnesota. Finding hunting land closer to home in Madelia, Lea said, is a real challenge.
She and Kiera settled into their deer blind for the afternoon near the park’s bison corral — the herd was off elsewhere. On the way, Kiera pointed out the spot on the trail where she saw a doe earlier.
The slug she took at it was the Lake Crystal eighth grader’s first with her own gun, a compact Remington 870. She said she didn’t take any more shots because she lost her line of sight and didn’t want to hit the deer’s backside.
Plus, like any aspiring hunter, she’s holding out hope her first deer will be a big buck. She wants enough venison to make one of her favorite snacks.
“If I get enough, then I can make deer sticks,” she said.
