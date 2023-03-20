MANKATO — An engineering/machine-design contest for fifth through 12th graders is slated 8 a.m. Friday on the campus of Minnesota State University
MSU's College of Science, Engineering and Technology is the host of the Minnesota State Engineering Center of Excellence's regional event.
The theme for this year's contest is "Transforming Space Technology." Student teams will compete in either the junior or senior divisions. The teams' challenge is to design and build a complex machine using everyday objects.
There is no admission fee for public observers. The preliminary round is 10 a.m. in Centennial Student Union's ballrooms. The final round begins 12:20 p.m. and the Bryan Sellner/3M presentation and award ceremony is 1:40-2:15 p.m. in the same location.
The senior division consists of eight teams from Blue Earth Area Schools, Lake Crystal Wellcome Memorial, Central Lyon High School in Rock Rapids, Iowa, Chatfield Public Schools, Choice Technical Academy in Owatonna and New Century School in St. Paul.
