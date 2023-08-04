MANKATO — YWCA Mankato is among recent recipients of Women’s Foundation of Minnesota grants to support future economic prosperity for girls in the state.
The foundation awarded the YWCA $10,000 to support its Girls Inc. Handball to University program. Designed for middle and high school girls and gender-expansive youth ages 12-18, the program provides mentoring in academics and future employment. Its mission is to help participants toward financially independence by providing services such as aptitude tests, college visits and help with higher-education applications, SAT/ACT prep and job shadowing for in-demand careers.
The Women’s Foundation, based in Minneapolis, recently awarded 18 multi-year grants and four planning grants totaling $330,000 to nonprofit organizations through its girls Building Economic Success Together Fund.
