MANKATO — YWCA Mankato will collect supplies to donate to a partner nonprofit in the Twin Cities through June 18.
The drive will support a pop-up distribution hub at YWCA Midtown/Twin Cities.
Donors can bring items ranging from personal hygiene products to clothing to baby supplies to the Mankato nonprofit's office at 127 S. Second St. between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on Tuesdays through Thursdays.
The list of requested items also includes toothpaste, body soap, deodorant, toilet paper, cleaning products, socks, diapers sized 4-6, first-aid items and pet food, among others.
For more information, call YWCA Mankato at 507-345-4629.
