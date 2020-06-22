MANKATO — YWCA announced it has received an $80,000 grant from Otto Bremer Trust.
The grant will be used to support and enhance the nonprofit's work related to its mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, the YWCA said in a news release.
“Funds will be used to help us with operational expenses as well as re-staff and reinvigorate our Racial Justice Program and advocacy work,” said YWCA Executive Director Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez in a statement.
YWCA Mankato supports youth with programs such as Girls on the Run, GEARS, Girls, Inc. and SURGE! It provides leadership opportunities and training for women including the Elizabeth Kearney Leadership Program, Women of Distinction Awards and the YWCA Women’s Leadership Conference. And it does home visits for immigrant and refugee families through its New American Families program.
For comprehensive information about the YWCA's programs, visit: www.ywcamankato.org and www.ywca.org.
Founded and based in St. Paul, Otto Bremer Trust is one of the nation’s largest charitable trusts.
