The Free Press
MANKATO — The Mankato Family YMCA is holding a one-day giving event on Tuesday and has a campaign goal of $180,000 to support operational costs and various programming such as membership, financial aid, youth programming and more.
The 24-hour fundraiser will raise funds for the Annual Strong Community Campaign. For this inaugural YMCA Day of Giving, the Y has set a goal to get 100 donors to give back to the Y on Tuesday.
As giving benchmarks are reached throughout the day, Y staff will be participating in fun activities that include pie, silly string, the pool and slime. There also will be free doughnuts available in the morning, donated by Dunkin Donuts, and free popcorn will be served over the lunch hour.
Additionally, anyone who gives $25 or more on the YMCA Day of Giving will be entered to win one of the donated raffle prizes from Exclusively Diamonds, Radio Mankato and the Mankato MoonDogs.
More information about the Day of Giving can be found online at https://www.facebook.com/mankatoymca.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.