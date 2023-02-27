MANKATO — YWCA Mankato has named a new executive director.
Ceceli Polzin will come to the agency with more than 30 years of marketing, communications, event planning and fundraising experience in Greater Mankato. She has been working as community and customer relations manager at Mankato Clinic.
Polzin has demonstrated leadership in community relations, particularly around diversity, equity and inclusion efforts and health improvement teams focused on health equity, according to a YWCA news release.
She is co-chair of Greater Mankato Growth’s new Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Collaborative.
“The mission of the YWCA, 'eliminating racism, empowering women, and promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for all' is the reason I was drawn to this position, and fuels my motivation to elevate the important work we have and will continue to achieve," Polzin stated in the release. "I see my role as the executive director as to ensure the greater community sees, experiences, and understands the vibrance YWCA Mankato brings to our region.”
YWCA Mankato has been without a permanent executive director since late 2021 when Natasha Lopez-Rodriquez left. In November 2021, Kim Danger began serving as interim executive director.
During the interim period, the board and staff used consulting company Excelsior Bay Group to embark upon a yearlong strategic planning effort that wrapped up in late 2022. The plan will guide the agency’s programming, hiring and event decisions over the next three years.
As the executive director, Polzin will oversee and establish policies, programming and events for YWCA Mankato, including women’s leadership, racial justice and youth programming within the parameters of the new strategic framework.
Polzin, a St. Peter native, starts her new role April 3.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.