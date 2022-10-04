MANKATO — YWCA Mankato received a $15,000 AT&T Foundation grant Tuesday during an event at their organization.
“We’re super excited about it,” said Lydia Jagodzinski, YWCA Mankato’s youth programming coordinator.
Since it was established in 1927, the nonprofit offers youth, women's and adult programming in hopes of sparking social change focused on gender and race through personal and community development.
The grant will specifically benefit their youth program, Girls Inc. The program offers youth opportunities to learn new skills, develop friendships, contribute to society and give them confidence in their ability to become the best version of themselves.
The grant is to help Girls Inc. narrow the digital divide for youth who may not have an electronic device or internet access at home.
“We’ll be using it for internet safety education and our college readiness program,” Jagodzinski and.
The college readiness program includes help with college and scholarship applications, career aptitude tests, and SAT registrations. Youth are also offered homework help, digital literacy skills, internet safety training and access to STEM programming.
“This grant is very exciting because we know the benefits of this program,” Kim Danger, interim executive director of YWCA Mankato, said during the event. “We see these girls get excited about college. They realize they are strong and capable, and really worthy of going for their dreams. To see that being put into action is extremely rewarding.”
The passion YWCA Mankato has for their community and the people within it is visible to other organizations like AT&T.
“The Girls Inc. program really closely aligns with our foundation objectives,” Paul Weirtz, AT&T Minnesota state president, said about why they chose to give the grant to YWCA Mankato. “AT&T is committed to addressing the homework gap and digital learning. This grant is part of the $2 billion that we're spending. It's a three-year national commitment to address the homework gap, digital learning and broadband support to nonprofits all over the country.”
Weirtz added that the foundation has had a great relationship with the nonprofit for years. With the grant, they have given over $40,000 to YWCA Mankato since 2014.
“We try to find organizations that closely align so that we can focus on supporting the organization and they, in turn, can support those constituents or students that really rely on these types of services to help them prepare for the new economy of 21st century technology,” he said. “We know they’re a great organization. We just couldn't be more pleased with this partnership with the YWCA and what they do in Mankato.”
During the event, Danger said they’re very appreciative of the foundation's gift and continuous support.
“We do so many great things within the community. We get girls involved in digital literacy, addressing the homework gap and making sure they have the support they need as they are entering college or looking at colleges,” she said. “We couldn’t do it without the support of organizations like AT&T.”
