MANKATO — The upcoming resignation of YWCA Mankato’s executive director has the nonprofit searching for a replacement.
Natasha Lopez-Rodriguez, executive director for about the last two years, will step down Nov. 19.
A news release from the nonprofit states she’s leaving so she can help provide care for her parents in Arizona — she came to Mankato from Arizona.
“I’ve enjoyed my time in Mankato, in particular being surrounded by an amazing team,” she stated in the release.
She plans to continue the “important work of eliminating racism and empowering women and families” at her next position.
YWCA’s executive director is tasked with managing staff and volunteers on initiatives ranging from youth and adult programs to programming for new American families to racial justice work.
A description of the job posted by the nonprofit’s board of directors lists “excellent leadership, communication, financial, supervision, outreach and fundraising skills” among the qualifications for the role.
Candidates will also need a deep understanding of issues impacting women and girls, especially women and girls of color, as well as a commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion. YWCA organizes an annual community forum on race known as “It’s Time to Talk,” with the latest event held virtually in February.
Lopez-Rodriguez stepped into the role in August 2019 after three years as the financial education program director at YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix. Her tenure in Mankato came after previous time in Minnesota as a student at Southwest State University in Marshall.
