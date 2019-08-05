The Free Press
MANKATO — YWCA Mankato will have a new executive director later this month.
Natasha Lopez- Rodriguez will step into the role Aug. 21 after serving as the financial education program director with Arizona’s YWCA Metropolitan Phoenix for the past three years.
It will be a return to Minnesota for Lopez- Rodriguez, a former Southwest State University student.
“I was impressed by the commitment to the YWCA mission that is expressed in the programs offered in Mankato; however, the introduction to staff, community members and board members is the type of passion I was looking for in my career,” she said in a release. “I am excited to make this community home for my family.”
Lopez-Rodriguez has a master’s in busi- ness administration from DeVry University to go with 17 years of experience in volunteering and nonprofit leadership.
She’ll replace Laura Stevens at the Mankato nonprofit, who was serving in an interim role following Barb Dorn’s departure in early 2019 after six years at the helm.
YWCA Board Chair- woman Jennifer Lurken said in a news release the nonprofit is “thrilled” to bring Lopez-Rodriguez on board.
“Her education and experience provides her with a unique opportunity to bring a fresh perspective and approach to the way we serve the greater Mankato community through advocacy, programs, and events cen tered on our mission of eliminating racism and empowering women,” she said.
