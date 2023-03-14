MANKATO — YWCA Mankato announces the winners of its 50th annual Women of Distinction awards.
Following are descriptions of the honorees in three categories, according to a YWCA news release:
Women of Distinction
• Yalda Hamidi is an assistant professor of gender and women’s studies and faculty fellow for Teaching Toward Social Justice at Minnesota State University and a member of MN Committee of Scholars. In her research, Yalda adopts an anti-racist and transnational feminist lens. She collaborates with Women’s Centers and nonprofits to share stories of Iranian feminism and literature with the public.
Yalda’s Islamic Feminism Book Club has received a Feminist Change Agent Award from the National Women’s Studies Association and multiple other awards for her work on social justice, advocacy and mentoring students from underrepresented communities.
• Sherisse Truesdale-Moore is an associate professor of sociology and corrections at Minnesota State University. She has more than 27 years of combined experience in the criminal justice profession, including supervision over federally funded Maryland correctional program, program development, and criminological, legal and legislative research.
She is a board member of Blue Earth County Community Corrections. Truesdale-Moore’s personal charge is to research and promote effective approaches in working with at-risk communities to assist with producing positive outcomes for youth, adults and families.
• Jennifer Ek, co-owner of Bellisimo Paint and Coatings in Old Town, has advocated for Spanish-speaking people for years. As a social worker, Ek has served as a Spanish interpreter in emergency medical situations and also has worked with nonprofits such as Legal Services and La Mano.
Ek has been a catalyst for connecting the Southern MN Latino business community through the Old Town Dia de los Muertos (Day of the Dead). She freely shares her years of business and social service experience to help other Latinx women and non-gender conforming people become and sustain entrepreneurship through strong referrals, skill sharing and generosity.
• Michelle Zehnder Fischer moved to St. Peter in 1995 and began work as a part-time assistant county attorney and part-time private attorney. Her private practice focused on family law, where she became known as an advocate for women and children.
In 2011 she was elected as Nicollet County attorney. Zehnder Fischer is known in the legal community for her work in child advocacy and has written about child abuse investigation and prosecution for multiple legal publications.
She has won numerous awards, serves on boards and committees that uplift women and children, as well as mentors young women in her field and the community. Her work in changing the truancy system and with the Equal Access to Justice Committee are examples of her work to lead in making a more inclusive community.
Rising Star
Sumaya Musse is a senior at Mankato West High School. She is a student leader who advocates for inclusion and works to remove barriers. She is a Link Crew leader who works with ninth grade students to support a smooth transition to high school and also is a peer tutor.
Last year she saw a need for accessibility to feminine hygiene products in the school bathrooms. Sumaya worked with Planned Parenthood to secure them and is now working with an individual who has secured funding to provide a continual supply for the next two years.
Distinctive Difference
Jenny Kortuem and Brenna Hoisington are clinic owners of GO! Therapy in St. Peter where they specialize in ability by offering services in speech, feeding, physical and occupational therapy.
The two have overcome their own hurdles in life to build this women-owned clinic founded on empowerment and holistic care. The entire staff strives to educate the community on neurodiversity and inclusion. It promotes continued learning opportunities for practitioners to deliver cutting-edge interventions and strategies to serve patients well.
The ceremony is slated 5:30 p.m. April 13 at the Capitol Room, 419 S. Minnesota Ave., in St. Peter.
Single tickets to the ceremony cost $60; a reserved table costs $500.
To register to attend, go to: www.pinwheel.us/register/index/OU2RT047WXRAAUJ?sid=9e376fa1e905411d98e03c797017d349.
Since 1973, the organization has honored more than 150 women and eight organizations for their leadership, significant impact on the community and their dedication to YWCA’s mission of eliminating racism and empowering women, as well as promoting peace, justice, freedom and dignity for everyone.
