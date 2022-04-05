MANKATO — After a total of 18 confirmed COVID-19 deaths in March, south-central Minnesota hasn't had any yet so far in April.
If the trend continues, April would be the region's mildest month for the illness since summer 2021. March was the first month since September to average well below one confirmed COVID-19 death per day, according to Minnesota Department of Health data.
Minnesota had four more COVID-19 deaths statewide, raising its pandemic toll 12,419.
The fatalities occurred in age ranges between 50-54 years old in Hennepin County and 85-89 in Hennepin County. The other two deaths were in Steele and St. Louis counties.
Nine area counties did combine for 39 newly confirmed cases Tuesday. Tuesday typically have the highest case counts of the week due to weekend cases being folded into the health department's update.
The 39 new cases are a decline from the 49 reported on the previous Tuesday. Cases slightly rose overall last week, after weeks of trending downward.
