NORTH MANKATO — American Legion Post 518 will fly a flag in June in honor of Navy Chief Petty Officer 3rd Class Beatrice (Morsching) Zimmerman.
An outdoor ceremony is slated 10 a.m. Saturday at Wheeler Park. This ceremony marks the first time the post has honored a woman since its Vet of the Month program began in 2008.
Zimmerman was born in Le Sueur County. She joined the U.S. Navy in 1944 and was honorably discharged in 1946. Gordon Zimmerman and she were married April 28, 1948. They lived in Le Center.()
She died in October 2012 and is buried in Cleveland Lutheran Cemetery. Survivors include her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren as well as nieces and nephews.
For more information about the tribute, call Mark Conrad at 380-8405 or Post 518 at 625-1264.
