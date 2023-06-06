MANKATO — When Cecil Fountain was in college, her host mom encouraged her to join the Zonta Club of Mankato. The then student deferred, though she agreed to volunteer for the service organization.
“I would do it gladly and feel a lot of joy and pride in doing it,” she said. “I looked forward to those events, such as the fashion show and the garden tours.”
However, as of Monday night, Fountain is a member of Zonta. It just took a few years to get there.
She’s among seven new members who were inducted during the service club’s annual meeting, and Fountain is notably the club’s first person of diversity to join the volunteer ranks.
“I am excited to join and hopeful it will have a positive impact both ways,” she said. “It’s a bittersweet feeling. I’m happy to be the first diverse person and sad it took so long.
“I wanted to try it and find out more about the role of the club in the Mankato area, and I am hoping to make it more known and to reach out to new people.”
Fountain, who is the Diversity Program Manager for VINE Faith In Action, is joined as a new Zonta member by Larry Nicol, the club’s first male volunteer.
A retired attorney, Nicol said during his career he served women for family law cases, domestic violence, sexual assault and housing foreclosures. He said he enjoyed doing the things to “help people survive.”
Now as a Zonta member, Nicol looks forward to helping women again. The club’s motto is to build a better world for women and girls, and they have a full volunteer roster of people helping.
Nicol said he didn’t realize previously that he’d be the club’s first male member, but is glad he is. He was recruited to Zonta by Shelley Schultz, who is Zonta’s new president as of Monday.
“Helping women to succeed in life is the bottom line,” Nicol said. “I enjoy working with other people, especially in retirement, and collaborating. I enjoy trying to make a difference.
“It’s a really good opportunity to work with other like-minded people,” he went on. “There is kind of a socialization benefit to it I really enjoy. It’s a really good group of people.”
The service club was organized on May 28, 1974, and was chartered on Sept. 13 that year. As such, next year Zonta Club of Mankato will celebrate its 50th anniversary.
At present the Mankato club has 15 members, Schultz said. They’re currently in a rebuilding phase post COVID, she said, adding that they draw everyone from stay-at-home moms to retirees.
“We are an intergenerational club,” she said. “We have young women in their 20s and 30s and then we have retired women in their 60s and 70s and everything in between. Years ago we got tagged ‘the intergenerational club’ because we were able to recruit all ages of women. Some in business, some retired, some stay-at-home moms. That was very good.
“We think that’s what made us so unique,” Schultz said. “That’s why we were able to be so successful with the service projects we did.”
Zonta supports various community non-profits, including the Committee Against Domestic Abuse, the YWCA Mankato, Connections Ministry, the Greater Mankato United Way and Southern Minnesota Food Recovery, among others. The Zonta club has a different service project monthly.
The club’s new members will bring new ideas, energy and a spark of life, Schultz said.
“We really want to be able to do more in the community, and we all know that there’s power in numbers,” she said. “When you’re an organization and you have many players willing to participate and work, there are more things you can accomplish.
“I’m just very excited, knowing the kinds of questions they asked and knowing their backgrounds and what could be the future of our club.”
One challenge for Zonta is their obscurity, said member Judy Ringler Mountain.
“I’ve been a member 31 years and every place I go — and still today it happens — I hear ‘What is Zonta?’ if I happen to mention I’m a member of Zonta. Having more members … will help promote what Zonta does. It’s a name people often say they’ve never heard of. That’s a big part of this.”
The reward for members is not only knowing they’re helping women and children in our community, Schultz said, but also the relationships they build with each other in the club.
“Zonta is a club with a purpose,” she said. “If women and men volunteer, they want to have a good time. They enjoy going to meetings and working on service projects. We try to build relationships with each other while we’re out doing good in the community.
“There are so many nonprofits in Mankato that connect with our mission,” Schultz said, “and that’s what we always do at the beginning of the year. We start in June, and we decide which nonprofits we would like to focus on for the upcoming year.”
‘Zonta’ means honest and trustworthy, and there are clubs in more than 65 countries. Amelia Earhart was a famous Zonta member, Ringler Mountain said.
“We bring vitality to the community,” Schultz said. “I think we bring enthusiasm, we bring recognition to organizations that need strong partners. We bring a voice to the community. We are very much involved. We bring commitment and education to the community. When we choose to do a project, we do it well. That’s why we are picky about what we commit to.”
If you are interested in getting more information about the Zonta Club of Mankato, contact Ringler Mountain at zontamankato@gmail.com.
