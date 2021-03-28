We’ve all learned the new term “Zoom fatigue” — and it’s a real thing.
Researchers say part of it is that the excessive amount of up-close eye contact in Zoom video meetings is unnatural and very draining on people. When we’re in those boring work meetings in person, we have plenty of opportunity to look away, look down, look at the horrible art print on the wall — anything but doing a lot of eye contact with others.
This is one reason experts say that to limit Zoom fatigue bosses should allow people to have their cameras off during Zoom meetings.
It turns out Minnesotans are especially susceptible to Zoom fatigue — in fact, the state is ranked No. 1 in hating virtual meetings.
Researchers tracked hundreds of thousands of tweets and found Minnesotans had the most people saying they hated Zoom meetings.
One theory as to why Minnesota is tops in Zoom fatigue is that it is loaded with Scandinavians.
Scandinavians tend to be a bit shy and avoid boisterous behavior. Put them on Zoom conferences where all eyes and ears are on them and there is bound to be a higher degree of self-conscious stress.
I think our heavy German heritage adds more to the video fatigue.
Thirty percent of Minnesotans have Scandinavian ancestry, more than any other state. But there are even more of German ancestry, at 35%.
I know people say you shouldn’t stereotype, but stereotypes of our Nordic and German people are pretty much dead on.
Germans are known to be functional, standoffish and not the most diplomatic bunch.
So throw some bossy Germans and timid Scandinavians together on a Zoom call, and you have a recipe for more anxiety all around.
A few companies are trying to ease Zoom exhaustion.
Along with “Casual Fridays,” Citigroup had declared Zoom-free Fridays.
The CEO said workers have spent inordinate amounts of time staring at video calls and wants them to be videoconference-free at least one day a week.
Free Press press reporters have been spared an excessive amount of Zooming, but we have become accustomed to watching city councils, school boards and county board meetings on Zoom. Watching long meetings where interesting news comes up fairly infrequently is dull whether going to a meeting in person or watching it on video.
But at least on Zoom you can go get potato chips, do some sit-ups or try to fix the vacuum cleaner while you listen to the meeting. They hate when you do that stuff when you’re physically inside the council chambers.
We have our weekly Free Press staff meetings via Zoom. It goes pretty well. We’ve learned not to talk over each other too much. We tried having everyone muted except the host, but having people raise their virtual hands to get unmuted was cumbersome. And everyone feels kind of goofy watching their virtual hand graphic popping up and down as they wait to be able to speak.
Videoconferencing isn’t going away after the pandemic is over. Businesses have learned that more remote working works pretty well and costs less than filling office cubicles.
We Minnesotans just have to keep working out the kinks.
Maybe let the Scandinavians keep their cameras turned off so they can remain happily, pleasingly amenable..
And maybe keep those Germans on mute all the time. Even if they raise their virtual hands.
Tim Krohn can be contacted at tkrohn@mankatofreepress.com or 507-344-6383.
