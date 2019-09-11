Zwieg, Ashton

Marine Ashton Blake Zwieg

Ashton Blake Zwieg recently completed 13 weeks of Marine Corps basic training at San Diego.

After being welcomed into the Corps Aug. 30, he began advanced combat training.

Zwieg is a 2019 graduate of Kato Public Charter School.

